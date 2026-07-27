Bridge Clinic bags record eighth NHEA IVF Service Provider Award

…Marks 30 years of fertility care

By Chioma Obinna

Bridge Clinic has reinforced its position as one of Nigeria’s leading fertility centres after winning the IVF Service Provider of the Year award for a record eighth time at the 2026 Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA).



The latest recognition, announced at the 12th edition of the NHEA held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, underscores the clinic’s sustained leadership in assisted reproductive healthcare and comes as it celebrates 30 years of helping individuals and couples achieve parenthood through fertility treatment.



Receiving the award on behalf of the clinic, the Managing Director, Dr. Matthew Azoji, described the honour as both a recognition of the team’s dedication and a call to sustain excellence.



“This recognition is more than an award; it is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence and patient-centred care,” Azoji said.



“At Bridge Clinic, we believe that consistent outcomes are by design, not by chance. Our success is rooted in a rigorous governance framework and a dedication to global standards.”



He said the clinic’s repeated recognition at the NHEA reflects years of investment in quality systems, ethical practice, clinical governance and transparent patient engagement.



Azoji received the award alongside a team of fertility specialists, embryologists, nurses, counsellors and other professionals whose contributions have helped position the clinic among Nigeria’s foremost providers of assisted reproductive services.



Founded in 1996, Bridge Clinic has built a reputation for delivering evidence-based fertility care through comprehensive diagnosis, internationally benchmarked clinical standards and continuous quality improvement. It was also the first IVF centre in Nigeria to attain ISO certification.



The clinic said its patient-centred model extends beyond treatment to include counselling, education and emotional support through initiatives such as its “We Are With You” programme, helping couples navigate the challenges associated with infertility.



Industry stakeholders said the award reflects the growing role of private healthcare providers in strengthening specialised medical services in Nigeria, particularly in fertility care, diagnostics and other advanced healthcare interventions.



As it marks three decades of service and its eighth NHEA title, Bridge Clinic said it would continue to invest in advanced reproductive technology, strengthen clinical governance and improve patient experience while expanding access to quality fertility care across Nigeria and the West African sub-region.



“Our focus remains on expanding access to advanced fertility care while continually strengthening technology, governance and patient experience so that more families can realise their dream of parenthood,” Azoji added.