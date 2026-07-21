NNPP completes presidential candidate upload

…Begins State-Level Candidate Process After Legal Victory

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the completion of the upload of its presidential candidate’s details on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, while the process for governorship and State House of Assembly candidates has commenced.

The party said the exercise was being carried out in line with electoral guidelines and would continue until August 8, 2026, when the process is expected to end and pave the way for substitutions and replacements.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Agbo Major, said the party had also secured the restoration of its original logo on the INEC portal following a legal dispute over the party’s identity.

He described the development as a victory for the rule of law and constitutional democracy, stressing that the party’s recognised symbol, the “Basket of Fruits on the Nigerian map,” had been restored.

“Today, I can confidently tell Nigerians that our original logo has been restored. The logo that generated controversy has been completely removed and anyone can verify this on the INEC portal,” Major said.

He explained that the party had challenged the alteration of its logo in court on the grounds that due process was not followed, adding that the court ruled in favour of the NNPP and directed the restoration of the original symbol.

The chairman said the development had resolved concerns surrounding the identity and legitimacy of the party, urging members and supporters nationwide to remain united and intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of future elections.

On preparations for the 2027 general elections, Major disclosed that the party had successfully uploaded 365 National Assembly candidates, including placeholders, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the use of placeholders in some constituencies was necessary pending the emergence of substantive candidates with the capacity and commitment to contest under the NNPP platform.

According to him, all 36 states currently have prospective governorship and State House of Assembly candidates, with further details to be released after the completion of the next phase of the exercise.

“As preparations heighten towards the 2027 general elections, we call on patriotic Nigerians, particularly youths, women, professionals, workers and Nigerians in the diaspora, to join the NNPP in building a new Nigeria,” he said.

Major encouraged Nigerians to register as members of the party, describing participation in the democratic process as essential to national development.

The NNPP chairman commended members of the National Working Committee, state chairmen and party supporters for their commitment, saying their efforts had contributed to the party’s growth.

He, however, criticised INEC over what he described as delays in implementing previous court judgments involving the party, arguing that earlier compliance would have reduced some of the challenges encountered during the nomination process.

Major acknowledged the electoral commission’s extension of the deadline for uploading presidential and National Assembly candidates, but said the party would seek further legal interpretation from the Federal High Court on certain actions of INEC.

He reaffirmed the NNPP’s commitment to democracy, constitutional order and the rule of law, expressing confidence that recent developments had strengthened the party ahead of future political engagements.

“The NNPP remains united, focused and prepared to provide Nigerians with credible leadership and a viable political alternative,” he said.