Tinubu’s policies turning the tide, reviving hope in Nigeria — Shagari

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — Former Minister of Water Resources, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the National Inland Waterways Agency (NIWA), Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari, has said the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is steadily reshaping Nigeria’s economy and restoring public confidence in governance.

Shagari made the assertion while speaking with journalists in Sokoto, where he described the president’s economic policies as bold, timely and transformative, noting that they were designed to confront deep-rooted structural challenges inherited by the current administration.

According to him, President Tinubu assumed office at a period when Nigeria was faced with a battered economy, widespread despair and soaring prices of staple food items and essential commodities that were beyond the reach of many citizens.

He said that within the last two years, deliberate economic reforms introduced by the administration have begun to reverse the trend, leading to a gradual drop in the prices of key commodities and easing pressure on households.

Shagari acknowledged that the reforms initially came with difficulties but stressed that they were necessary to stabilize the economy and lay a sustainable foundation for long-term growth, cautioning that short-term discomfort should not overshadow future national benefits.

On security, the former deputy governor commended President Tinubu’s appointment of a retired Army General as Minister of Defence, describing the move as strategic in strengthening the fight against insecurity and terrorism across the country.

He said the appointment has brought renewed focus, professionalism and improved coordination to the nation’s security architecture, which he described as critical to restoring peace and boosting investor confidence.

Shagari also applauded the president’s support for the Dangote Refinery, particularly at a time when, according to him, powerful interests opposed its success due to their benefits from the fuel subsidy regime.

He noted that the commencement of operations at the refinery represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s drive toward energy security, self-sufficiency and economic independence.

Speaking on the removal of fuel subsidy, Shagari maintained that the policy has yielded more benefits than challenges, arguing that funds previously lost to subsidy fraud and fictitious fuel importation are now being channeled directly to states and local government councils.

According to him, the increased revenue allocation provides subnational governments with greater capacity to drive development, improve infrastructure and stimulate local economies.

He urged governors to judiciously utilize the funds by investing in critical sectors, establishing cottage industries and creating employment opportunities for the country’s growing youth population.

Shagari further described the proposed 1,068-kilometre Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway as a game-changing project that would transform not only Sokoto State but also states across the North-West and South-West regions.

He said the highway, when completed, would boost trade, enhance national integration, promote peace and significantly accelerate socio-economic development across the country.

The NIWA chairman concluded by urging Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing confidence that the ongoing reforms would deliver lasting prosperity and unity for the nation.