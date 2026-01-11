Stop dropping Tinubu’s name, show your own achievements, Otti’s aide tells Abia ex-governors

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko, Umuahia

Umuahia—Rev. Father Christian Anokwuru, Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, has challenged former governors and opposition leaders in the state to stop invoking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s name in their political attacks, urging them instead to present the scorecard of their own past achievements.

The cleric made the remarks on Sunday following threats by former Governor Orji Uzor Kalu and other opposition figures to make Governor Otti a one-term leader and deliver Abia to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Addressing journalists in Umuahia, Anokwuru dismissed the opposition as a coalition of embittered politicians whose main aim is to undermine Otti’s administration and stall ongoing governance reforms in the state.

He said, “Everything about your supposed criticism against Dr. Alex Otti’s administration rests on ‘Renewed Hope.’ It is expected that an opposition made up of past governors and political office holders should build their argument based on their own achievements, not on the borrowed influence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The adviser emphasized that opposition driven by selfishness, bitterness, or personal resentment loses its moral force and ceases to be a democratic asset, turning instead into a vendetta.

Anokwuru also warned that heavy reliance on the perceived might of President Tinubu highlights a lack of substance in the opposition’s arguments. “Federal proximity cannot substitute for local legitimacy, nor erase the lived experiences of the people under previous administrations,” he said.

Highlighting Otti’s accomplishments, the cleric said the governor’s developmental initiatives have surpassed those of previous administrations, noting that national and international awards for good governance validate Otti’s performance. He accused former governors of envy, saying they are unable to accept the transformation taking place under Otti’s leadership.

On political zoning, Anokwuru dismissed claims that it is Abia North’s turn to produce the governor in 2027, saying the people are now focused on performance and character rather than regional considerations.

He concluded by advising the opposition to abandon vendetta politics, refrain from inciting animosity between Governor Otti and President Tinubu, and prioritize the welfare and development of Abia State.

“The anger of the opposition is evident because they cannot recognise the state of infrastructure they left behind,” he added. “Abians are no longer interested in where a leader comes from; they are interested in results and integrity, which Dr. Alex Otti has consistently demonstrated.”