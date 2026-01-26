Ogoni monarch escapes assassins’ bullets

King Suanu T. Y. Baridam Ogoni

By Daniel Abia, Port-Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has been charged to launch investigation into the assassination attempt on the life of a prominent Ogoni monarch, King Suanu T. Y. Baridam on Sunday night.

King Suanu T. Y. Baridam, Kasimene VII of Ancient Bangha Kingdom in Khana local government area of Rivers state is no stranger to assault. He has survived numerous assassination attempts over the years.

“On Saturday, October 5, 2024, there was an unprovoked assassination attempt on him in Agbochia, Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State, an ugly incident that raised serious concern on our peaceful coexistence in Rivers State,” spokesman of the King’s palace, Prof L. C Micah, said in a statement on Monday.

“Again, Sunday, January 25, 2026, another attempt on the King (was made) while returning from a peace mission in Okwale town.

“Along Okwale-Taabaa road, assassins ambushed and struck him forcibly in the thigh and he suffered severe blood loss.”

Prof Micah in the statement titled: “One king, several assassination attempts,” described the incident as “a dastardly crime against a monarch merely performing his traditional and constitutional duties to maintain peace within his domain.

“We are aware, from the outset, that the attack was an isolated case, an assassination attempt that stirred cries of conspiracy. The conspiracy theory is a by-product of an impassioned and often inflammatory chieftaincy discourse in Nyo Khana.

“It is unfortunate that the world has become used to bad news from Ogoni but no one, in his or her wildest imagination would have thought that Khana people would descend so low as to engineer the calculated attempted murder of an innocent and courageous King.

“The consequences of violence and ethnic hatred are all too clear in recent history. It must be avoided.

“The recent spate of brutal attacks on HRM, King (Dr.) Suanu T. Y. Baridam JP and others alike, are alarming indicators of Ogoni’s continuing slide into violence.”

He appealed to the Police authorities and other security agencies to “conduct independent security review, take actions that will help bring a rapid end to the attempted assassination on HRM, King (Dr) Suanu T .Y. Baridam.

“The police must ensure that those responsible for this crime are brought to justice,” he charged.

In its reaction, the Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) also condemned the assassination attempt on the life of King Baridam, which occurred at the Ogoni axis of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

A statement by Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, Executive Director, YEAC-Nigeria, said this heinous and cowardly act is not only an attack on the King’s person, but also an affront to the traditional institution in Rivers State and a threat to the peace of Bangha Kingdom, Khana, Ogoni, and the Niger Delta region as a whole.

“We demand a thorough investigation into the incident, and call on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge Governor Siminalayi Fubara to facilitate the provision of adequate security for the protection of the King on recovery and ensure the safety of all other citizens,” Fyneface demanded.

Vanguard News