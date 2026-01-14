Rivers Traditional Rulers Council sets up committee to end Fubara-Wike rift

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt – The Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers has established a nine-member committee to mediate the ongoing political rift between Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

The announcement was made in a statement personally signed by the Council Chairman, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, Eze Oha Apara IV of Apara Kingdom, on Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Worlu-Wodo explained that the committee’s mandate is to engage stakeholders and provide sustainable solutions to restore peace in the state.

The committee is chaired by His Majesty (Dr.) Suanu T. Y. Baridam, with His Majesty Eze Barr Nwachukwu Nnam Obi serving as co-chairman. Other members include His Majesty Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah-Elikwu, His Majesty Eze Leslie Eke, His Majesty Dr. Samuel Amaechi, His Majesty Dr. Felix Otuwarikpo, His Majesty Eze Barr Onyekachi Amaonwu, HRH King Agolia Aboko, and HRH Eze Nwankwo Nwankwo. Barr Darlington Owiriwa was appointed as secretary.

Eze Worlu-Wodo appealed to supporters of both leaders, social media users, and the general public to exercise restraint in their comments and avoid actions that could escalate tensions.

“In view of the sensitive nature of the issues before the public, we appeal to all factions, social media enthusiasts, and citizens to moderate their comments. We further urge citizens to refrain from acts likely to breach the peace in the state,” he said.

The council’s intervention marks a traditional leadership effort to promote dialogue and stability amid a prolonged political disagreement in Rivers State.