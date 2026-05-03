Why I am leaving ADC – Peter Obi

Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has explained the reasons behind his decision to exit the African Democratic Congress, citing internal crises, external pressures, and a worsening political environment.

In a statement released on Sunday, Obi described Nigeria’s political space as increasingly toxic, marked by intimidation, insecurity, and persistent scrutiny, which he said continues to undermine genuine efforts at service and nation-building.

He clarified that his decision to leave the party was not due to any personal grievances with its leadership, including National Chairman, David Mark, or former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, noting that he maintains respect for them.

According to Obi, the same forces that destabilised the Labour Party during his time there are beginning to manifest within the ADC, resulting in internal divisions and legal disputes.

“The same Nigerian state and its agents that created unnecessary crises and hostility within the Labour Party that forced me to leave now appear to be finding their way into the ADC,” he said.

He expressed concern over what he described as a culture where integrity, humility, and service are often misinterpreted as weakness, adding that individuals working sincerely are frequently subjected to criticism and misrepresentation.

Obi also lamented that even within political platforms where one contributes meaningfully, individuals can be treated as outsiders and unfairly blamed for challenges beyond their control.

Despite stepping away from the ADC, Obi stressed that his decision was driven by a desire to preserve peace within the party, even as he continues to face criticism.

The former Anambra State governor reiterated that his political ambition is not driven by the pursuit of office, but by a commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

“I am not desperate to be President, Vice President, or Senate President. I am desperate to see a society that works for all,” he said.

He highlighted key concerns, including insecurity, poverty, and displacement, noting the need for leadership focused on compassion, justice, and equal opportunity.

Obi, however, reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria’s potential, insisting that the country can still achieve meaningful progress under responsible leadership. “A new Nigeria is possible,” he said.