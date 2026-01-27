Police confirm assassination attempt on Rivers royal father, open investigation

King Suanu T. Y. Baridam Ogoni

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into the attempted assassination of His Royal Majesty, King Suanu Baridam, the Paramount Ruler of Ancient Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Baridam was shot on Sunday around Tekar Sogho Road in Khana, while en route to Port Harcourt and that he was rushed to an undisclosed health facility for attention.

The development, which is the second attempt on the life of the monarch has sparked worries among leaders of Ogoni ethnic nationality in the state.

However, the police confirmed the development, noting that it has launched a full investigation into the incident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that the attackers had emerged from the bush and opened fire on the monarch’s car.

Iringe-Koko said: “Rivers State Police Command has commenced investigation into an attack involving a traditional ruler in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“On January 25, 2026, about 5:30p.m., His Royal Majesty, King T. Baridam, the Paramount Ruler of Bangha community, reported at the Police Station that while returning from Okwale community where he had attended a meeting, his vehicle came under attack by unknown gunmen.

“According to his report, upon reaching Tekar Sogho Road leading to the East–West Road in Khana LGA, the hoodlums emerged from the bush and opened fire on his vehicle, a black Prado SUV. The gunshots shattered the windscreen and other parts of the vehicle.

“During the attack, the monarch sustained a gunshot injury to his thigh and is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The PPRO said following report of the incident, the Police teams were mobilised to comb the area in search of the perpetrators.

She assured that no stone would be left untouched in the move to fish out and prosecute the culprits.