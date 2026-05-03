Nalaraba drops governorship ambition, eyes Senate seat

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

A member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has withdrawn from the Nasarawa State governorship race ahead of the 2027 general elections and declared his intention to contest for the Senate seat representing Nasarawa South.

Nalaraba, who represents Awe, Keana and Doma Federal Constituency, announced his decision during a stakeholders’ meeting of his campaign council held at his office in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the move followed extensive consultations with party leaders, constituents, and elders across the state.

“This decision is not borne out of fear, weakness, or lack of capacity, but guided by wisdom, political maturity, and a sincere commitment to preserving unity, peace, and progress within our great party and the state,” he said.

The lawmaker noted that his campaign had, in recent months, built a strong political structure across the 147 wards, 13 local government areas, and three senatorial zones of Nasarawa State.

He highlighted interventions by his team, including distribution of palliatives, scholarship support for indigent students, and empowerment programmes for widows and youths.

Nalaraba also declared his support for the position of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who has endorsed Senator Aliyu Wadada for the governorship ticket under the All Progressives Congress.

He pledged to mobilise his political structure and supporters across the state to ensure the success of the party’s candidate at both the primaries and the general election.

On his senatorial ambition, Nalaraba said he was responding to calls from stakeholders in the Nasarawa South Senatorial Zone to represent them at the National Assembly.

“This decision reflects my continued commitment to serve and advance the cause of our people at a higher legislative level,” he said, acknowledging the challenges ahead but expressing readiness to take on the task.