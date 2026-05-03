ADC pegs presidential nomination form at N100m, releases timetable for primaries

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially unveiled its timetable for the conduct of the party’s 2026 primary elections, outlining a structured schedule aimed at ensuring transparency, internal democracy, and compliance with electoral guidelines.

According to the party, the sale of nomination forms will run from May 5 to May 10, 2026, while the submission of completed forms is slated for May 11 to May 13.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled to take place between May 14 and May 15, with the publication of screening results fixed for May 17. Appeals arising from the screening process will be heard from May 18 to May 19, while the final list of cleared aspirants will be released on May 20.

The party disclosed that primary elections will commence on May 21, with contests for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats holding simultaneously at the ward level. Governorship primaries are scheduled for May 22, while the presidential primary will take place on May 25.

This will be followed by a meeting of the National Executive Committee on May 26 and a Special National Convention on May 27, where final ratifications of candidates are expected.

As part of its preparations, the party also approved a structured fee regime for nomination forms across all elective positions.

The presidential nomination form is pegged at N100 million, governorship at N50 million, Senate at N20 million, House of Representatives at N10 million, and State House of Assembly at N3 million.

In a move to promote inclusivity, the ADC announced concessional rates, offering a 50 per cent discount for youths and a 25 per cent discount for women and persons with disabilities.

The party called on its members, stakeholders, and aspirants to strictly adhere to the outlined schedule and guidelines.