NLC shuts down Abuja, backs indefinite FCTA workers’ strike

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Abuja was brought to a standstill yesterday as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threw its full weight behind the ongoing indefinite strike by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), declaring an all-out confrontation with what it described as an oppressive and insensitive administration.

In a statement signed by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC accused the FCTA management and its political leadership of wage abuse, pension diversion, intimidation of workers, and gross violations of constitutional and international labour standards. The Congress described the strike, led by the Joint Unions Action Congress (JUAC), as “a necessary and heroic response” to sustained attacks on workers’ rights.

According to the NLC, the FCTA has illegally withheld five months’ wage awards and promotion arrears, calling it a direct assault on livelihoods. It also alleged that pension contributions and National Housing Fund (NHF) deductions have not been remitted since May 2025, branding the act “economic sabotage” against serving and retired workers.

The failure to remit pensions condemns workers to a life of poverty in old age. This is capital accumulation by dispossession, plain and simple,” the NLC said.

The Congress further accused the FCTA of adopting “fascistic tactics” to suppress dissent, including banning phone usage at workplaces, intimidating staff, and incarcerating union activists.“In response, the NLC ordered an immediate escalation of the strike across the FCT, directing all affiliate unions to fully align with the action.

This struggle is now the struggle of every worker in the FCT,” it declared.“The NLC also directed workers to mobilise en masse to the National Industrial Court on Monday, January 26, 2026, when matters relating to the dispute will be heard. It urged workers to fill the court premises “with the dignified presence of the working class” as a show of unity.

In an unusual move, the Congress announced compulsory daily prayer and solidarity sessions for workers across the FCT from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., describing them as spiritual and moral assemblies to sustain the struggle.

Additionally, the NLC mandated trade unions to form alliances with civil society organisations, student groups, and community activists, warning that the dispute had gone beyond labour issues to become a broader people’s struggle.

The patience of the working class is exhausted. Their ultimatum was and remains our ultimatum,” the NLC warned, vowing to intensify the action if issues are not resolved swiftly.

As of press time, activities across several FCTA offices and public services in Abuja remained grounded, heightening tensions in the capital and raising concerns over the economic and administrative impact of the escalating labour showdown.