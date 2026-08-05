Troops identify wanted ISWAP leaders operating around Lake Chad Basin

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have identified senior leaders and key operatives of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/ISIS network operating around the Lake Chad Basin following recent successful offensive operations in Northern Borno State.

The identified terrorists include Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa, the Wali (Governor) of ISIS West Africa Province; his deputy and Amirul Jaish, Muhammad Jidda, popularly known as “The One-Handed Man”; and Hamad Abu Hanifa, the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among others.

Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

According to him, troops recovered several technical devices and intelligence materials during the operations, including a camcorder allegedly used by ISWAP terrorists to record propaganda videos and document their activities.

He said forensic analysis of the recovered devices provided actionable intelligence that led to the identification of locations linked to terrorist operations and the identities of senior ISWAP leaders operating within the Mangari–Metele–Dogon Chukun axis along the fringes of the Lake Chad Basin in Abadam and Kukawa Local Government Areas of Borno State.

“The identified terrorist leaders and key operatives include Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa – Wali (Governor of ISIS West Africa Province), his Deputy/Amirul Jaish Muhammad Jidda (‘The One-Handed Man’) and Hamad Abu Hanifa, the Amirul-Fiya of ISWAP, among others,” Goni stated.

The military spokesperson described Abu Musa Al-Mangawi Baa Shuwa as the most wanted ISWAP leader operating within the Lake Chad Basin, urging members of the public to provide credible information that could assist security agencies in locating and arresting him.

He disclosed that Operation HADIN KAI would provide a substantial financial reward to anyone whose credible and actionable information directly leads to the arrest of the terrorist leader.

“All information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, and the identity of informants will be fully protected in accordance with established security procedures,” he said.

Goni urged residents to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations by reporting useful information through established security channels or by contacting 0708 498 8859.

He, however, cautioned members of the public against confronting or attempting to apprehend the suspected terrorists, stressing that such actions could endanger their lives.