Osun Election: Adeleke says he is confident ahead of governorship poll

Osun governor, Ademola Adeleke

— Osun workers express support for governor’s re-election bid

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed confidence ahead of the August 15 governorship election, saying he is fully prepared for the poll and optimistic of victory.

Speaking with journalists after a meeting with members of the state workforce at the OHIS Hall in Osogbo, Adeleke urged residents to participate peacefully in the election and exercise their civic rights without fear.

“I am not under pressure because I have God on my side. I also have the people of Osun on my side. I am fully prepared,” the governor said.

He encouraged eligible voters to turn out on election day, cast their votes and remain peaceful throughout the electoral process.

“I am urging our people in Osun not to be afraid. This is a democracy, and Nigeria has chosen to practise democracy. They should come out on August 15 and vote. That is their civic duty,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Osun State chapter, Dr. Christopher Arapasopo, commended the governor’s administration for its engagement with workers and pensioners.

He said organised labour appreciated the government’s efforts on workers’ welfare and encouraged members to participate in the forthcoming election.

“Our governor has fulfilled his promises to workers. He has prioritised the welfare of workers and pensioners, and we appreciate those efforts,” Arapasopo said.

He also urged workers to participate peacefully in the election.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state, Adediran Olalekan, said workers were appreciative of the administration’s welfare policies and pledged their continued support.