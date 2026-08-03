Osun election: Adeleke urges workers to turn support into votes

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has urged workers in the state to convert their overwhelming support for him to votes in the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke said this during a town hall interactive session with the state workers, organised by the Joint Labour Movement on Monday in Osogbo.

“ Support alone is not enough. On Aug. 15, every eligible worker must convert that support into votes. Your PVC is your voice. Your vote for Imole is your power.

“Please come out courageously, vote early, encourage your families, neighbours and friends to do the same.

“Help to mobilise to get out the votes. Let formal and informal workers demonstrate courage. We should not bow to intimidation.

Adeleke, however, said that if elected, he would consolidate in the gains he had made in the last three and half years.

The governor also said that his administration remains fully committed to the welfare of the workers, women and youth.

Adeleke also promised that once the newly proposed minimum wage is concluded, he would give immediate approval and implementation.

“We have implemented the current minimum wage of ₦75,000, making Osun one of the very few States to do so.

“We have restored regular and prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

“We have cleared over ₦80 billion in inherited salary and pension obligations, including a substantial portion of the backlog of pension arrears and the infamous half salary debts.

“These achievements were not done to seek applause. They were done because it was the right thing to do”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun, Mr Christopher Arapasopo, said workers would reciprocate the governor’s gestures by voting for him in the election.

Arapasopo said the workers were solidly behind the governor and would reward him with their votes.

Similarly, the Head of Service, Mr Ayanleye Aina, said workers were fully in support of the governor and would not disappoint him.

“Workers are behind the governor, and we will not disappoint him on election day.

“We will vote massively for him and support him,” he said.