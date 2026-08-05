Meet 14-yr-old Ekunke Odey Goodness crowned world amateur chess champion

Fourteen-year-old Ekunke Odey Goodness has etched his name into chess history after winning the inaugural FIDE World Amateur Rapid Chess Championship in Abuja.

The Nigerian teenager accumulated 9 points from 11 rounds to finish at the top of the standings and become the first winner of the newly introduced championship.

Goodness was followed by two fellow Nigerians, FM Eugene Ekpoikong Unwana and FM Bomo Lovet Kigigha, who both ended the competition with 8½ points.

Unwana took the silver medal, while Kigigha claimed bronze after the tie-break was applied.

The tournament, jointly organised by FIDE and the Nigeria Chess Federation, brought players together in Abuja for 11 rounds of rapid chess. Each game was played with 15 minutes on the clock, alongside a 10-second increment.

How Goodness held on to the title

Goodness’ victory came after a closely fought competition in which several Nigerian players remained within reach of the top position deep into the tournament.

One of the biggest threats to his campaign was 17-year-old Joseph Sambo.

Sambo produced a strong sequence of results and made headlines in the eighth round when he defeated Goodness, who was then leading the competition.

The teenager had already recorded another notable victory earlier in the tournament by overcoming FM Bomo Kigigha, Goodness’ coach and mentor.

Having defeated both the coach and his student, Sambo appeared to be building serious momentum.

He maintained his challenge in Round 9 by beating AIM Sahil Sanjay Shejal, putting himself in a position to fight for the championship during the closing rounds.

But the momentum disappeared in the final two rounds.

Sambo was beaten by Unwana in Round 10 before suffering another defeat against Lanre Seye Oluwalasinu in the final round.

He eventually ended the championship in fourth position with 7½ points, narrowly missing the podium.

Unwana’s late push earns silver

Unwana’s route to the silver medal was built around an impressive finish to the tournament.

The Nigerian FM defeated Kigigha in the ninth round before producing another important result against Sambo in Round 10.

The victory moved him into contention for the championship heading into the final game.

His last-round opponent was none other than Goodness.

Unwana, playing with the White pieces, started the decisive encounter on 8 points, while Goodness had 8½.

With the championship within reach, neither player could secure the win as their game ended in a draw.

That result was enough for Goodness to finish on 9 points and secure the inaugural title.

Unwana’s 8½ points earned him second place, while Kigigha finished on the same score but was placed third following the tie-break.

Indian players feature in Abuja

The competition was not exclusively a Nigerian affair, with players from India also making their presence felt during the championship.

Sahil Sanjay Shejal was the best-placed Indian competitor, ending the event fifth overall with 7½ points.

His tournament included a ninth-round clash with Sambo, who was still chasing the leaders at that stage.

AFM Aryan Raj was another Indian player who faced Goodness during the event. Their Round 7 encounter ended with the Nigerian teenager securing another victory on his way to the title.

Goodness had also drawn against his coach, Kigigha, in the sixth round.

A new chapter for Nigerian chess

The final standings highlighted the range of talent on display in Abuja.

Goodness, at just 14, stood at the top of the field, while 17-year-old Sambo pushed the eventual champion throughout the tournament. More experienced Nigerian players, meanwhile, occupied the remaining podium positions.

For Goodness, the victory represents more than just another tournament win. He has become the first champion of the FIDE World Amateur Rapid Chess Championship, giving his name a place in the history of the competition.

The Abuja tournament also showcased the depth of Nigerian chess while providing an international platform for players from Nigeria, India and elsewhere to compete for the inaugural world title

Vanguard News