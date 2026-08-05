IGP Disu seeks NJI partnership to strengthen police investigations, prosecution

IGP Disu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has proposed a strategic partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and the National Judicial Institute (NJI) to enhance the legal, investigative and prosecutorial capacity of police personnel.

Disu made the proposal on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to the NJI in Abuja, where he was received by the Institute’s Administrator, Hon. Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo, the Institute Secretary, Mr Olumo Abdulazeez, Esq., and members of the management team.

The IGP said the collaboration would facilitate specialised and continuous training for police lawyers, prosecutors, Investigating Police Officers (IPOs) and other personnel involved in criminal justice administration.

He identified areas for the proposed training to include electronic evidence, cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, human rights, prosecution advocacy and case management.

According to him, the initiative would strengthen professionalism within the Force and contribute to improved criminal justice delivery in the country.

Disu also advocated the introduction of executive education and professional certification programmes for police personnel, as well as joint seminars, workshops and research initiatives aimed at raising investigative and prosecutorial standards.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to upholding the rule of law and building institutional partnerships that would enhance policing and justice delivery nationwide.

Responding, Justice Adejumo welcomed the proposal, describing it as a significant step towards deepening cooperation between the judiciary and the police.

He assured the IGP of the NJI’s readiness to support continuous professional development for police personnel and strengthen Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

The NJI Administrator also commended Disu for establishing a police outpost within the institute to improve security and called for sustained collaboration to further enhance safety around the facility.

The proposed partnership is expected to improve the capacity of police investigators and prosecutors, strengthen the quality of criminal investigations and promote more effective justice delivery in Nigeria.