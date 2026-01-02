Nigerians will decide who leads in 2027, not incumbency — Ajadi tells Tinubu

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has emphasised that Nigeria’s leadership in 2027 will be determined by the will of the people, not by the advantage of incumbency.

Ajadi was reacting to reports suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly claimed no opposition could remove him in the 2027 presidential election.

He warned that any suggestion of predetermined outcomes risks undermining public confidence in the democratic process.

“Nigeria’s democracy is founded on the constitutional right of citizens to choose their leaders through the ballot, regardless of who currently holds office,” Ajadi said. “The strength of our democracy lies in the power of the electorate. Elections provide citizens with a peaceful and legitimate means of expressing their collective will.”

The PDP aspirant, who has declared his intention to contest the Oyo State governorship election, noted that political history in Nigeria and across Africa demonstrates that leadership can change when citizens actively participate in elections.

He urged Nigerians, particularly youths and first-time voters, to engage in civic activities such as voter registration, peaceful mobilisation, and participation in elections.

“Democracy thrives when citizens believe in and utilise the instruments provided by the constitution,” he said.

Ajadi also stressed that elections remain the appropriate avenue for holding leaders accountable, especially amid concerns over economic conditions, security challenges, and the cost of living. He added that holding public office does not automatically guarantee future electoral success, noting that performance and public trust remain key factors in democratic contests.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to peaceful political competition, Ajadi called for increased civic engagement and adherence to democratic values as political activities build toward 2027.

He concluded that the future of Nigeria’s leadership will ultimately be shaped through lawful, peaceful, and participatory democratic processes.