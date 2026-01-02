NCDMB launches 2025/26 innovation challenge for oil, energy solutions

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, has launched the Nigerian Content Research, Innovation and Technology Challenge 2025/2026, calling on innovators, research institutions, academia, oil and gas service providers and the general public to submit technology-driven proposals aimed at solving key industry challenges.

The initiative, which commenced in December 2025, seeks to identify, nurture and commercialise home-grown innovations across the oil and gas sector and its linkage industries. Successful applicants will be admitted into the NCDMB Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre, TIIC, located in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to the Board, submitted proposals must align with approved thematic areas and priority industry needs. These include Geological and Geophysical Studies, Local Materials Substitution, Technology Development, Health, Safety and Environment, Engineering Studies and Renewable Energy.

For geological and geophysical studies, the focus is on solutions related to exploration, big data and real-time logging data processing. Local materials substitution proposals are expected to address sustainable materials for environmental remediation, cryogenic technology for liquefied natural gas, LNG, refining applications and ultra-high temperature cementing.

In technology development, the Board is seeking innovations in digitalisation, Internet of Things applications for exploration and production, and condensate refining. Health, safety and environmental proposals are to cover carbon capture, utilisation and storage, produced water management, depollution technologies and hydrogen production.

Engineering-focused entries should address enhanced oil recovery, refinery efficiency, laboratory analytical equipment, drilling technology, instrumentation and control systems. Renewable energy proposals are expected in solar and wind technologies, as well as energy storage solutions such as batteries, hydrogen and thermal storage

The Board said proposals, limited to 1,500 words, should be submitted within one month of publication. From the entries, 30 proposals will be shortlisted for mentorship, narrowed to 10 in the second stage and five finalists at the final pitch.

The top five winners will receive cash prizes, mentorship and media exposure, while the top 10 participants will be onboarded into the TIIC for further support toward commercialisation.