NAF boosts combat power with M-346 fighter programme

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has advanced discussions on the M-346 fighter aircraft programme for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during a strategic visit to Italy.

The visit, which took place between Jan. 19 and 20, formed part of broader engagements with Leonardo, including high-level meetings at the Leonardo Helicopter Division, aimed at deepening defence-industrial cooperation.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aneke, who engaged the Leonardo Aircraft Division in Milan, described the M-346 programme as a major leap in renewing the NAF’s combat capability.

He noted that the aircraft would strengthen precision strike operations, improve pilot training, and enhance Nigeria’s regional deterrence posture.

The CAS said the engagements reflected the priority accorded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to airpower modernisation as a cornerstone of national security.

Speaking at the Leonardo Helicopter Division, Aneke commended the company for its sustained support of the NAF.

He added that platforms such as the AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters were playing a critical role in counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and internal security operations nationwide.

He also highlighted the strong operational record of Leonardo platforms in NAF service, including the G-222, ATR-42, and various AW-109 variants.

Aneke said the platforms had delivered dependable performance in combat operations, humanitarian missions, and disaster response.

At the Leonardo Aircraft Division, discussions focused on synchronising delivery timelines of the M-346 aircraft with the readiness of the designated Main Operating Base in Nigeria to ensure seamless induction into service.

According to the CAS, early training of pilots, engineers, and logisticians, as well as the planned establishment of a Leonardo Support Office in Nigeria, would improve aircraft availability, reduce turnaround time, and strengthen long-term sustainment of NAF platforms.

Responding, Mr Andrea Mirteto, Senior Vice President, Sales, Leonardo Helicopter Division, reaffirmed Leonardo’s commitment to Nigeria as a strategic partner.

He assured of timely delivery and sustained support under the AW-109 Trekker and M-346 programmes.

Aneke reassured Nigerians of the NAF’s resolve, in collaboration with other security agencies, to tackle security challenges across the country through sustained investments in modern platforms, training, and strategic partnerships.

Vanguard News