Thugs attack opposition party secretariats in Imo, destroy billboards

APC says incident appears stage-managed

By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Unidentified hoodlums reportedly attacked the Imo State secretariats of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the neighbouring All People’s Party (APP) in the early hours of Sunday, destroying billboards and allegedly attempting to gain access to the premises.

The incident occurred at the parties’ secretariats located along Okigwe Road in Owerri at about 3:00 a.m., according to sources.

It was gathered that the attackers fled after security personnel on duty raised an alarm, preventing them from entering the buildings.

The development comes days after a reported attack on a meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Owerri Municipal, during which several persons were said to have been injured.

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Chairman of the YPP, Michael Anyanwu, said he received a distress call from security guards informing him of the attack.

According to him, unidentified men arrived in an unmarked Sienna vehicle, vandalised the party’s signboards and attempted to force their way into the secretariat before fleeing.

“This is not campaign signage; it is simply our party’s identification. I wonder why we should be targeted. Are they trying to silence opposition parties in Imo State?” he asked.

Anyanwu said the matter had been reported to the police, adding that the party would pursue the issue through lawful means.

“We are a law-abiding party and we will not be intimidated,” he said.

Officials of the APP had yet to issue a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, the Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) distanced itself from the incident, saying there were indications that the alleged attack could have been stage-managed.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, the ruling party said it had no reason to intimidate opposition parties and remained committed to democratic principles.

The APC stated that it believed political parties should canvass support through ideas, performance and lawful engagement rather than actions capable of causing public panic.

The party also warned against any attempt to disrupt public peace under the guise of political activity, urging security agencies to investigate the incident and take appropriate action based on their findings.