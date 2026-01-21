Acquisition of new fighter aircraft from Italy’ll strenghten Nigeria’s airpower – CAS

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has said that the acquisition of the M-346 Fighter Aircraft from Italy by the Federal Government will strengthen Nigeria’s Airpower and Deterrence in the fight against national security threats, especially terrorism, banditry and economic sabotage.

Air Marshal Aneke made this known while engaging Leonardo Aircraft Division in Milan, Italy, on the M-346 fighter ground attack aircraft programme, pointing out that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is recording significant progress in its fleet modernisation programme, which needs to be sustained.

The CAS described the programme as “a critical leap in renewing the NAF’s combat capability, saying “the platform will strengthen precision strike operations, improve training outcomes, and reinforce Nigeria’s regional deterrence posture through carefully synchronised aircraft delivery and seamless induction into operational service”.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, said, “The visit to Italy, which held between 19 and 20 January 2025, formed part of a broader strategic engagement with Leonardo, which included high-level interactions with the Leonardo Helicopter Division.

“The engagements were undertaken alongside the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Defence and Finance, other senior government officials, and senior NAF officers, underscoring the priority placed by President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on airpower modernisation and defence–industrial cooperation as critical pillars of national security”.

Speaking at the Leonardo Helicopter Division, Air Marshal Aneke described the engagement as a strategic opportunity to assess Leonardo’s advanced technological capabilities and consolidate long-standing institutional cooperation.

He commended Leonardo for its professionalism and support to the NAF, noting that modern, agile, and mission-capable platforms such as the AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters continue to play a vital role in ongoing counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, and internal security operations across the country.

The CAS highlighted the proven operational record of Leonardo platforms in NAF service, including the G-222, ATR-42, and various AW-109 helicopter variants, which have delivered dependable performance in combat operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and other national support tasks.

He stressed that timely delivery of aircraft, associated spares, ground support equipment, and structured training packages remains essential to ensuring rapid operational readiness and sustained mission effectiveness.

At the Leonardo Aircraft Division, discussions focused on the M-346 fighter ground attack aircraft programme, which the CAS described as a major milestone in the ongoing renewal of the NAF’s combat fleet.

He noted that the platform will significantly enhance Nigeria’s precision strike capability, training efficiency, and regional deterrence posture, while emphasising the importance of synchronising delivery timelines with the readiness of the Main Operating Base in Nigeria to guarantee seamless induction into service.

Air Marshal Aneke further underscored the strategic importance of early and comprehensive training for pilots, engineers, and logisticians, as well as the establishment of a Leonardo Support Office in Nigeria.

According to him, these measures will improve aircraft availability, reduce turnaround time, enhance local capacity, and strengthen long-term sustainment of both existing and future NAF platforms, in line with the administration’s emphasis on self-reliance and operational efficiency.

Responding on behalf of Leonardo, Mr Andrea Mirteto, Senior Vice President, Sales, Leonardo Helicopter Division, expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed Leonardo’s commitment to Nigeria as a valued and trusted strategic partner.

He assured that the company remains fully dedicated to the timely delivery, sustainment, and expansion of cooperation under the AW-109 Trekker and M-346 programmes.

Air Marshal Aneke reassured Nigerians that the Nigerian Air Force, in concert with other Services and security agencies, remains unwavering in fulfilling President Tinubu’s mandate to decisively address security challenges nationwide.

He noted that sustained investments in modern platforms, training, and partnerships are aimed at building a more capable, responsive, and resilient Air Force, one that can effectively support joint operations, protect lives and property, and create the secure environment required for national development and economic growth.