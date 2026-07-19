Shettima arrives in lungi, Sierra Leone for ECOWAS mid-year summit 2026

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday arrived in Lungi, Sierra Leone to participate in the 69th Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government Summit.

On arrival at the Sierra Leone International Airport, Lungi, Shettima was received by the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr Mohamed Jalloh, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye.

Also on ground to welcome the VP are the Nigerian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Amb. Ayo Luther-Ogbomode, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, the Nigerian Permanent Representative to the ECOWAS, Amb. Olawale Awe, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high-level gathering brought together Heads of State, government officials, diplomats and development partners from across West Africa.

The participants gather to discuss key regional issues, including peace, security, economic integration and sustainable development.

Nigeria’s presence at the summits further demonstrates its commitment to regional diplomacy and its determination to strengthen cooperation among ECOWAS member states.