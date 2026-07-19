Badejo-Okusanya seeks unity after emerging NBA President-elect

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, has pledged to lead an inclusive Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following her emergence as the association’s President-elect.

Chairman of the NBA Electoral Committee, Chief Aham Ejelam, SAN, announced Badejo-Okusanya as the winner of the presidential election. She subsequently released a statement expressing gratitude to members for entrusting her with the leadership of the association.

Describing her victory as a collective achievement, Badejo-Okusanya thanked lawyers across the country for supporting her vision of “A Bolder Bar That Works for Everyone.”

“I am truly humbled by the confidence that members of the Nigerian Bar Association have reposed in me by electing me to serve as your President. Thank you for believing in our shared vision of A Bolder Bar That Works for Everyone,” she said.

She noted that her campaign afforded her the opportunity to engage lawyers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, saying their concerns and aspirations would shape her administration.

“I listened to your hopes, your concerns, your aspirations, and your ideas. Those conversations shaped this campaign, and they will continue to guide my leadership,” she stated.

Calling for unity after the election, the President-elect urged members to put the contest behind them and work together for the advancement of the legal profession.

“The election is over. We are one Bar, united by a common commitment to the advancement of our profession and the defence of justice and the rule of law,” she said.

Badejo-Okusanya also congratulated her fellow contestants for contributing to a credible democratic process and expressed readiness to work with them in moving the association forward.

She appreciated members of her campaign team, volunteers, supporters, mentors, friends and family for their sacrifices throughout the electioneering period, reserving special gratitude for her husband for his unwavering support.

Outlining her priorities, the President-elect promised to lead with “integrity, courage, humility, fairness, and accountability,” while assuring members that her administration would focus on improving lawyers’ welfare.

“Together, we will build an Association where every lawyer has the opportunity to earn better, live better, and practise better. The work begins now,” she said.