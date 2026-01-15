NADECO USA to Tinubu: 2027 polls at risk without security

Tinubu

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE United States chapter of the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO USA, has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider declaring a six-month state of emergency in parts of northern Nigeria to address worsening insecurity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an open proposal signed by its President and CEO, Mr. Lloyd Ukwu, NADECO USA warned that credible elections would be difficult to conduct in areas under the control of terrorists and bandits, insisting that security must take priority over electoral politics.

The group said persistent insurgency and banditry across northern Nigeria pose a direct threat to democracy, governance and citizens’ safety, arguing that restoring security is critical before preparations for the 2027 polls can be meaningfully pursued.

Emergency rule, foreign assistance

The proposed that the President invoke Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to declare a state of emergency in affected northern states, potentially covering all 19 states in the region, for an initial six-month period.

According to the group, the declaration would allow the Federal Government to coordinate security operations more effectively, deploy security forces without prior local consent, impose limited restrictions such as curfews where necessary, and reallocate funds to emergency operations, subject to legislative oversight.

It also called on the Tinubu administration to formally request limited assistance from the United States, including the deployment of Special Operations forces to support Nigerian troops through intelligence-sharing, training and joint operations in identified hotspots.

NADECO USA stressed that any foreign support should be temporary, conducted at Nigeria’s invitation and under Nigerian command, with a clear exit strategy.

Legal and diplomatic framework

The group outlined a legal and diplomatic framework for such cooperation, noting that a state of emergency proclamation must receive National Assembly approval within 48 hours, with periodic legislative review.

On U.S. involvement, it said any deployment would require host-country consent, a formal memorandum of understanding, and a Status of Forces Agreement to define the legal status of U.S. personnel. It added that U.S. authorities would also be required to notify Congress under the War Powers Resolution.

NADECO USA further called for strict adherence to international humanitarian and human-rights standards, as well as consultations with regional bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union to avoid diplomatic misunderstandings.

Reports of U.S. engagement

The group claimed that recent reports indicate U.S. surveillance flights over Nigeria and discussions on joint task-force cooperation, adding that a formal emergency declaration would provide a clearer legal basis for such collaboration.

It urged the Federal Government to develop a transparent public communication plan to explain the scope, limits and objectives of any emergency measures and international cooperation.

The proposal was addressed to President Tinubu and copied to relevant U.S. authorities and international stakeholders.