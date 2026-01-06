‘It was just competitive mindset’ – Ndidi speaks on Osimhen, Lookman clash

Ndidi

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has dismissed talk of a rift between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, describing their on-field Monday night disagreement as a product of shared competitiveness rather than personal conflict.

Ndidi addressed the issue while speaking to ESPN after the 4-0 victory against Mozambique at AFCON 2025, explaining that the moment reflected two driven players demanding more from themselves and the team.

“It was just a competitive mindset. We wanted more, and that moment was made possible by two people who wanted more. That was what really happened at that moment,” Ndidi said.

The midfielder added that the situation was quickly resolved within the squad, insisting there is no lingering tension among the players.

“Everything is fine, and we have thrashed it out in the dressing room. We are in this together,” he said.

Lookman also played down the incident, reaffirming his respect for Osimhen and the strong bond within the team.

“I have not seen Osimhen, but I don’t think that matters. Vic is our number one guy; everybody knows this. He’s a top striker. So, all of that doesn’t matter,” he said.

“It’s just football. It’s always football. He is my brother,” the 2024 African Footballer of the Year added.

The Super Eagles will play the winner of the match-up between Algeria and DR Congo for a place in the semi-finals.