Senate moves to cut rice imports, boost food security

Senate

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Senate on Tuesday advanced efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s food system, receiving committee reports on three key bills aimed at boosting local production and reducing dependence on imports.

Presenting the reports during plenary, Senator Saliu Mustapha, who represents Kwara Central and chairs the Senate Committee on Agricultural Production Services and Rural Development, outlined the expected impact of the proposed legislation.

The bills include the National Food Reserve Agency Bill and the Mandatory Cassava Inclusion in Flour Production Bill, both sponsored by Mustapha, as well as the National Rice Council Board Bill sponsored by Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central.

Mustapha described the measures as critical interventions aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at enhancing food security, creating jobs, and strengthening the agricultural value chain.

He explained that the Food Reserve Agency Bill seeks to establish a national framework for grain storage and price stabilisation, while the Cassava Inclusion Bill mandates a minimum of 20 per cent cassava content in flour production to reduce reliance on imported wheat.

On rice production, the lawmaker stressed the urgency of reforms, noting that Nigeria spends an estimated $2 billion annually on rice imports.

He said the proposed National Rice Council Board Bill is designed to reverse the trend by coordinating rice production, processing, and distribution nationwide.

“The goal is to build a complete agricultural value chain—from farm to storage to processing,” he said, adding that the initiatives would enhance economic stability and promote self-sufficiency.

The Senate unanimously passed the bills, which will now proceed to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being transmitted to the President for assent.