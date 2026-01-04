INEC disowns fake 2027 election timetable

The Independent National Electoral Commission has urged the public and media to disregard a purported timetable for the 2027 General Election circulating online.

INEC Chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adedayo Oketola, in a statement in Abuja, described the circulating timetable and schedule of activities as fake.

Oketola said the commission was yet to release any timetable, stressing that the document circulating in some quarters did not emanate from INEC.

“The commission wishes to state clearly that this information is false and misleading.

“INEC has not released any timetable or schedule of activities for the 2027 General Election,” Oketola said.

He said the commission operates strictly within the provisions of the law governing electoral processes in Nigeria.

Oketola cited Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates INEC to publish a Notice of Election not later than 360 days before polling day.

“Any timetable or schedule issued outside this statutory framework cannot emanate from INEC,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the official timetable for the 2027 General Election would be released in due course.

Oketola said the timetable would fully comply with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and the Electoral Act, 2022.

He added that, when released, the timetable would be communicated through INEC’s established and verified channels.

The INEC spokesman advised the public and media to rely solely on the commission’s official platforms for accurate and authoritative information.

Vanguard News