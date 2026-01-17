Imam Abubakar did what leaders failed to do —Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has mourned the death of Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, describing the late cleric as a rare example of humanity and moral courage whose actions saved lives and offered Nigeria a powerful lesson in leadership rooted in compassion.

In a statement on Friday, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate said the Imam’s life stood as a stark reminder that true leadership is not defined by position or power, but by the willingness to protect human dignity in moments of danger and division.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, a man whose life stood as a quiet but powerful rebuke to hatred and division.

“By opening his home and his mosque to those in danger, he reminded us that the truest expression of faith is the protection of human dignity.

“While many may mourn Imam Abubakar, I believe it is more fitting to celebrate him. He turned his life into a living lesson, showing us that we are strongest when we see one another first as human beings, regardless of religion, tribe, or background.

“At a time when the abuse of faith cast long shadows across our land, he stood as a beacon of light, reminding us that the essence of Islam is peace and the protection of the vulnerable.”

“We honor this great soul because he understood that true leadership is not measured by power wielded, but by mercy shown.

“May Allah grant us the vision and courage to build the new Nigeria of our dreams, where leadership is anchored on competence, capacity, and compassion,” Obi said.

Imam Abubakar Abdullahi gained widespread recognition for sheltering both Muslims and Christians during violent attacks, an act that has since become a lasting symbol of interfaith courage and humanity in Nigeria.