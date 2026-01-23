Full List: Lookman named best playmaker as CAF releases AFCON 2025 awards, tournament stats

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the full list of awards, team performances and official statistics from the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

From the opening match to the final whistle of the competition, AFCON 2025 delivered a demanding and fiercely contested spectacle, reflecting the growing strength and competitiveness of African football.

Senegal Crowned Champions

Senegal emerged champions after a composed and authoritative campaign, confirming their status among the continent’s elite. Morocco finished as runners-up following another solid and consistent tournament, while Nigeria claimed third place, leaving a strong impression through attacking flair and statistical dominance.

AFCON 2025 Podium

Champions: Senegal

Runners-up: Morocco

Third place: Nigeria

Individual Honours

CAF also announced the winners of the tournament’s individual awards, recognising outstanding performances across the competition.

Player of the Tournament: Sadio Mané (Senegal)

Top Scorer: Brahim Díaz (Morocco) – 5 goals

Best Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Morocco) – 5 clean sheets

Best Playmaker: Ademola Lookman (Nigeria) – 4 assists

Fair Play Award: Morocco

Team Performances and Statistics

Nigeria stood out statistically, recording the most consecutive wins (five), scoring the highest number of goals (14) and finishing with the highest average possession rate (66%). Senegal, meanwhile, dominated in ball circulation and set-piece pressure.

Total goals scored: 121

Most consecutive wins: Nigeria – 5

Highest-scoring team: Nigeria – 14 goals

Most goals conceded: Mozambique – 9

Best defence: Morocco, Comoros, DR Congo and Senegal – 2 goals conceded

Most passes completed: Senegal – 3,562

Most shots attempted: Morocco and Senegal – 108

Most corners won: Senegal – 44

Most offsides: Egypt – 15

Most clean sheets: Senegal and Morocco – 5

Most penalties converted: Morocco and Mali – 3

Discipline Record

CAF’s disciplinary statistics reflected the physical nature of the tournament, with Senegal recording the highest number of sanctions.

Most penalised team: Senegal – 17 yellow cards, 1 red card

Total yellow cards: 210

Total red cards: 9

Attendance Highlights

The tournament also enjoyed strong fan support, with the highest attendance recorded during the final.

Highest attendance: Senegal vs Morocco – 66,526 spectators

Venue: Stade Moulay Abdellah, Rabat

Vanguard News