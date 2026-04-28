What Tinubu has done in three years is monumental, says Onanuga

President Tinubu

By Soni Daniel

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has done an impressive work to transform Nigeria and give Nigerians something to be proud of, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has said.

Onanuga, who briefed journalists ahead of a planned tour of projects sites to verify what the administration has recorded so far, pointed out that the projects cut across all the states of the federation and captured the critical areas of infrastructure, human capital and economic development, among others.

Flanked by other presidential media aides, Onanuga said: “The purpose of this tour is to showcase in full what the administration has been able to do so far in order to show its seriousness and commitment to the transformation of the whole country. These projects cut across all sectors of the economy and are in all the states of the federation.

“By the time these projects are unveiled to Nigerians, it would be very clear to all that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has changed the landscape of Nigeria and has indeed renewed the hope of Nigerians.’’

Similarly, the SSA on Media to the President, Mr. Tunde Rahman, said the media would soon begin to monitor the projects undertaken by the Tinubu administration across Nigeria to give the country a new lease of life and add value to Nigerians.

During the briefing, top officials drawn from the health, transport and information ministries showcased the achievements recorded so far by the administration, adding that the country had been repositioned to satisfy the yearnings of Nigerians in those sectors.

Nasiru Mohammed, who spoke on the achievements in the health sector, particularly highlighted the Presidential Initiative for unlocking the health sector, which had resulted in the production of drugs by local manufacturers at lower costs, adding that more multinational manufacturers were on their way to invest in the sector as a result of the Executive Order signed by Mr. President.

An official of the Information Ministry, Rabiu Musa, pointed to the introduction of National Education Loans Fund, NELFUND, which has made cash available to Nigerian students to pursue their educational career with ease.

and lauded the presidential initiative as unprecedented in the history of Nigeria.