Full list of countries with highest gold medals in AFCON history

Senegal’s historic victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON has reshaped the trophy count, but not the top of the list for most gold medals.

In a thrilling final marked by late drama and controversy, Senegal lifted the AFCON trophy by defeating hosts Morocco 1–0 in extra time, securing their second continental title after also winning in 2021.

As the 2025 tournament concludes, here’s a look at the nations that have claimed the most AFCON championships since the competition began in 1957.

All-Time AFCON Title Winners

Egypt — 7 titles

The Pharaohs remain the most successful team in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations. They dominated across multiple eras with titles in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010. Cameroon — 5 titles

The Indomitable Lions sit second on the all-time list, with victories in 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, and 2017. Ghana — 4 titles

The Black Stars were a powerhouse particularly in the early decades, winning in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982. Nigeria — 3 titles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have lifted the trophy in 1980, 1994, and 2013. Ivory Coast — 3 titles

The Elephants claimed championships in 1992, 2015, and 2023 before Senegal’s 2025 win. Senegal — 2 titles (updated)

With their 2025 win, Senegal now has two AFCON titles, adding to their 2021 victory. Algeria — 2 titles

Algeria’s golden moments came in 1990 and 2019. DR Congo — 2 titles

The Leopards (formerly Zaire/Congo-Kinshasa) won in 1968 and 1974. Single-title nations:

Ethiopia, Morocco (1976), Tunisia, South Africa, Sudan and Zambia each have one AFCON championship on their record.

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