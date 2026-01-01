First Lady welcomes couple with triplets after 13 years

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

—Urges Nigerians to be generous to less privileged

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on January 1 welcomed a couple that delivered triplets after 13 years of marriage.

This came as the President’s wife has urged Nigerians to be generous and sow money as seeds in the lives of the less privileged in the society.

The First Lady spoke when she received Blessing Oragwu, who gave birth to triplets—two boys and a girl—on December 29, 2025, after 13 years of marriage and the first baby of the year, a girl born at midnight to 26-year-old first-time mother Adakole Patience at Jabi General Hospital, Abuja.

She presented family of the first child of the year with gifts.

Speaking to journalists after welcoming five newborns at the hospital, mostly girls, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said 2026 will be a great year with abundant peace and prosperity.

The First Lady said she was excited because 2025 was something else. She urged anyone who made it to 2026 to be thankful to God and show appreciation.

She advised the well-to-do in society to be generous and sow seeds in the lives of the less privileged, stressing that any act of generosity would in turn produce multiplication in the person’s life.

“In Yorubaland, when you have girls, they say they come with ease. So we believe that this year is going to be a great year for us as a nation—peace in abundance, prosperity in abundance,” she said.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu further said: “I’m excited. I’m excited because last year was something else. It’s like all of us who made it to the new year should be thankful, and you can see what was happening—so many deaths that we shouldn’t even think about.

“We thank God for His mercy, and we believe that this year, we all made it, and we pray that it will be a blessed year for us.”

The First Lady, while fielding questions, said she welcomed five babies: “the baby of the year, a girl; then the triplets—the mother has waited 13 years, which is wonderful—and another baby boy.”

She said the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; the Minister of Women Affairs; and the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who accompanied her to Jabi Hospital, would be going to other hospitals in Abuja to welcome more babies of the year.

“So our hands are full with babies, and we pray that these babies will be blessings to this nation,” she said.

The First Lady urged Nigerian women to embrace opportunities with faith and generosity in the new year.

“Never feel that you don’t have money to do business. Just go and do what you feel. Start small, and you will be amazed. That is my advice. Whatever I’ve done in my life, this government has not given me a dime—I say it all the time—but you can see the great things God is using me to do. People see me, I’m doing things, and they gift me, and I become generous with it.

“Make sure you are generous. This year, I tell people, if you want money, you have to sow money in the lives of the less privileged. Sow money—whatever you sow, you will receive. If you like to give clothes to people, you’ll be receiving abundant clothes. You can’t sow corn and reap beans.

“Be generous; it’s a year of generosity. We have to be generous to people. Our giving should be intentional. You all should watch my podcast on Daughters of Zelophehad. I have a message on that, so watch it—there’s a message for the year,” she said.