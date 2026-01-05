Fire guts scrap recycling site in Abule Egba, no casualties recorded

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A fire outbreak on Monday gutted an open space used for local metal scrap recycling at No. 15, Pipeline Road, off Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, Lagos.

Although no lives were lost in the incident, several items of considerable value were destroyed. An adult female who reportedly suffered shock at the scene was promptly attended to and stabilised by emergency responders.

Confirming the incident, the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the fire occurred at about 1:00 p.m.

According to her, firefighters from the Agege and Abesan Fire Stations were immediately deployed following a distress call.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire broke out at an open space used for local recycling activities,” Adeseye said.

She added that the fire spread to nearby structures, affecting a residential bungalow and a mini church within the vicinity.

“One adult female suffered shock at the scene and was stabilised by emergency responders. No fatalities were recorded,” she stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the fire had been successfully brought under control, while investigations had commenced to determine the cause of the incident.

Reiterating the agency’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, Adeseye urged residents and operators of informal industrial sites to strictly comply with fire safety regulations to prevent future occurrences.