Fire guts recycling site in Lagos

By Efe Onodjae

A fire outbreak on Monday afternoon razed an open-space recycling site in Abule Egba, Lagos, damaging nearby properties before it was brought under control.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it received a distress call at about 1:08 p.m., prompting the immediate deployment of firefighters from the Agege and Abesan fire stations to the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the inferno started from an open area used for local recycling activities, reportedly operated by some individuals, and later spread to a nearby residential bungalow and a mini church in the area.

An adult female reportedly suffered shock during the incident but was promptly attended to and stabilised by emergency responders. No loss of life was recorded.

Confirming the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the fire had been successfully extinguished, while investigations were ongoing to determine its exact cause. She reiterated the agency’s commitment to the protection of lives and property and advised residents to strictly adhere to fire safety regulations to prevent similar occurrences.