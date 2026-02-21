Fire guts 3-storey commercial building, warehouses at Ejalonibu Market, Lagos

.Destroys items worth millions of naira

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Items worth millions of naira were destroyed on Saturday, when fire gutted a three storey commercial building and warehouses at Alakoro Ejalonibu Market, Oke-Arin, Ebute Ero axis of Lagos Island Local Government Area.

Men of the the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, LSFRS, who arrived the scene subsequently, put out the fire.

The immediate and remote cause of the incident incident which occured at about 2.30pm, could not be ascertained as of press time.

Fortunately, there was no loss of life recorded in the incident.

According to Controller General, LSFRS, Margaret Adesey, the Service received the distress call at about 14:42hrs and promptly mobilised firefighters to the scene, arriving within minutes to confront the blaze involving a three-storey commercial building used as warehouses, shops, and storage spaces.

The fire later spread to an adjoining three-storey structure located behind the initial building, which also accommodated multiple shops and stores.

“Through, coordinated firefighting operations and strategic deployment of resources, emergency responders were able to bring the situation under control as it was confined to the second floor of the initial building.

“While the adjoining structure have the second and third floors was sparsely affected and prevented further escalation to nearby properties,” stated.

Adeseye confirmed that, “No casualty was recorded in the incident, while preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.”

She reiterated the Agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urges market operators and the general public to prioritise fire safety practices, including proper storage of combustible materials and prompt reporting of emergencies.