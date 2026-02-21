Tanker crash claims one life in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says a petrol tanker accident at Ekoro Road, Abule Egba, has claimed one life.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said LASEMA received distress calls through the 767 and 112 toll-free lines at about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Oke-Osanyitolu said the agency activated the state’s Emergency Response Plans from its Igando Base along Igando–LASU Road.

“Upon arrival at 8:04 p.m., responders found a tanker loaded with about 15,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit involved in a lone accident.

“Preliminary findings indicate the tanker suffered a mechanical fault, lost control, ran over a bystander and crashed into a roadside shop.

The driver was not found at the scene.

“LASEMA confirmed that one adult female bystander died in the incident,” he said.

He said that a female teenager, about 15 years old, was trapped in the wreckage.

He, however, said that the teenager was rescued and handed over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) for treatment before hospital transfer.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the deceased was recovered and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further processing.

“Traffic control measures were implemented to prevent secondary incidents,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said agencies at the scene included the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

According to him, the tanker and affected structure sustained damages.(NAN)