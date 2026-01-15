Emir Sanusi secures admission to study law at Kano university

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has secured admission into the state-owned Northwest University, Kano, to study Law.

A letter signed by the Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Jafaru Muhammad, on behalf of the Registrar, confirmed that the Emir was offered admission under the university’s special consideration provision after meeting the required criteria.

The letter, dated January 12, 2026, and addressed to the Emir, stated that he was admitted into the 200 level of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Common Law and Shariah under the Faculty of Law.

“With reference to your application for special admission into this University, I write to convey the University’s approval of your admission into Northwest University, Kano, having satisfied the University requirements for special consideration,” the letter read.

It added: “Accordingly, you have been accepted for admission into the LL.B Common Law and Shariah degree programme in the Faculty of Law, Level 200, with effect from the 2024/2025 academic session.”

The admission, according to the university, is subject to compliance with the rules and regulations contained in the Northwest University Student Handbook. The Emir was also requested to proceed with registration in the appropriate units of the institution.

The university congratulated the Emir on the development and wished him success in his academic pursuit.