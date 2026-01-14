Delay in renegotiation risks peace breakdown, SSANU, NASU warn FG

…Congratulate ASUU on signing agreement with FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU and the Non-Acadenic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, have urged the federal government to expedite action on pending renegotiation with them.

The non- teaching staff unions congratulated the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on the signing of agreement with the Federal Government on the welfare of the Union among others.

Operating under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, the unions in a statement signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim,, SSANU President and Chairman of JAC, said any further delay after the signing of the agreement with ASUU would be tantamount to a clear invitation to chaos, and the distortion of industrial peace in ivory towers.

The statement read: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU extends its felicitations to our sister Union ASUU, on the milestone achieved today January 14, 2025 as it signs what appeared to be an elusive Agreement with the Federal Government for improved working conditions for its members.

“JAC of NASU and SSANU remains committed to the entrenchment of industrial harmony and sustainable communities in our Universities, and calls on the Federal Government to ensure expedited action in the ongoing renegotiation with NASU and SSANU, as any further delay after the signing of today’s agreement with our sister Union would be tantamount to a clear invitation to chaos, and the distortion of industrial peace which we have continued to maintain despite Government’s continued insensitivity to the University system and the gruesome conditions under which our members are made to work.”

The statement noted that timely conclusion of the ongoing renegotiation with the two unions would avert any breakdown of industrial peace and harmony in the system.

It said: “JAC notes that timely conclusion of the ongoing renegotiation with NASU and SSANU would avert the breakdown of industrial peace and harmony in the system, and hereby advises the Federal Government not to stir the hornet’s nest through any form of delay tactics.”