Cross-border bandits behind killing of five forest guards in Oyo national park — Makinde

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Ibadan — Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that the attack on the National Park office in Oloka village, Oriire Local Government Area, which claimed the lives of five forest guards, was carried out by cross-border bandits.

Makinde, in a post on his X handle on Tuesday, described the incident as a criminal attack and a devastating loss of lives.

“Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service forest guard officers,” the governor said.

Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard Officers. This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful… pic.twitter.com/2pwsX4Tdrt — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) January 7, 2026

“This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties.”

He said preliminary investigations by security agencies indicated that the attackers crossed into the state to carry out the operation.

According to him, security agencies are working in collaboration to address the situation, while additional personnel have been deployed to the affected area.

Makinde appealed to residents of the state, particularly those in Oriire LGA and other border communities, to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

“The security agencies have restored normalcy in the area,” he said, adding that the state government would “leave no stone unturned” to respond decisively and prevent a recurrence of such attacks.