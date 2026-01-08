Chimamanda Adichie loses son

Chimamanda Adichie

Globally renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, have lost one of their twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi.

A statement by Omawumi Ogbe said he passed on yesterday after a brief illness.

The statement reads, “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.

“The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time. We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private.

“No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”