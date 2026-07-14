NCC moves to make digital educational platforms data-free nationwide

By Progress Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has begun moves to introduce free access to approved digital educational platforms nationwide as part of efforts to remove data costs that prevent millions of Nigerians from accessing digital learning.

The Commission on Tuesday held a public consultation in Abuja on its proposed framework for zero-rated access to educational platforms, bringing together government agencies, mobile network operators, education stakeholders, development partners and civil society groups to shape the policy.

Representing the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, and the Director of Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, Mr Ayuba Shuaibu, said the initiative aims to reduce the affordability barrier that prevents many students from participating in digital education.

“The objective of this initiative is straightforward but deeply significant; and that is to reduce the affordability barrier that locks millions of Nigerian students out of the digital classroom,” he said.

Shuaibu said the Commission was seeking stakeholders’ views on eligibility criteria, funding, sustainability, governance, competition and safeguards needed to ensure the framework remains transparent, inclusive and commercially viable.

Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mrs Folahade Lojede, speaking on behalf of the ministry, said that affordable internet access is essential to achieving the country’s digital transformation goals.

She said, “Digital learning cannot succeed if the cost of data remains a barrier to access. Zero-rating educational content is not just a policy target. It is a critical instrument for social and economic equity.”

Lojede added that the consultation would help develop a framework that supports innovation, protects consumers, strengthens cybersecurity and ensures a sustainable telecommunications sector.

Director of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs Zainab Suleiman Abubakar, said the initiative aligns with the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which aims to improve learning outcomes through technology.

She said the framework should go beyond internet connectivity to include educational quality, child online safety, data privacy, inclusion, and support for persons with disabilities and learners in underserved communities, and recommended a phased pilot before nationwide implementation.

Digital Transformation Specialist at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Abuja, Dr Yinka Oyerinde, described the initiative as timely, saying that previous investments in digital literacy and educational technology had created the right conditions for its success.

He said zero-rated educational platforms would reduce the burden of data costs on learners, adding that digital literacy would also help ensure the initiative is used for learning and not abused.