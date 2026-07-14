Appeal Court judgment: Kaduna Legacy ADC seeks compliance, urges reconciliation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The leadership of the Legacy faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State has called on members to comply with a recent Court of Appeal judgment, urging those aligned with rival party structures to embrace reconciliation and work within what it described as the constitutionally recognised leadership of the party.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna , the State Chairman of the Legacy ADC, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, said the appeal court’s decision had reaffirmed the order of the Federal High Court concerning the recognition of party structures arising from the ADC’s April congresses.

According to Mustapha, the appellate court, in a majority decision, upheld the lower court’s order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising state congresses, activities or leadership structures allegedly emanating from committees constituted during the party’s April congresses.

He maintained that the judgment affirmed that duly elected State Executive Committees remained the legitimate organs empowered to conduct congresses in accordance with the party’s constitution.

The Legacy ADC chairman appealed to members associated with other factions to respect the court’s decision and discontinue actions that could be inconsistent with existing judicial pronouncements. He said the objective of the state leadership was to promote reconciliation, restore internal unity and strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mustapha also cautioned individuals laying claim to the party’s leadership to comply with all subsisting court orders, adding that the recognised leadership would pursue lawful avenues to protect the party’s constitution and institutional structures where necessary.

He assured members that the Legacy ADC leadership remained committed to building an inclusive political platform and encouraged all party faithful to work together in accordance with the party’s constitution and the rule of law.

The Kaduna ADC chairman further pledged the faction’s support for the national leadership of the party under Senator David Mark, expressing confidence that a united ADC would provide Nigerians with a credible political alternative in the 2027 elections.

The statements by the Legacy ADC leadership reflect its interpretation of the Court of Appeal judgment. Other stakeholders or factions within the party may hold different views or legal interpretations, while INEC’s actions will be guided by applicable laws and any binding court orders.