Court grants ex-gov Ishaku permission for medical trip abroad

Ishaku

An Abuja High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the former governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku, to travel to Arjam, UAE, for a spinal cord surgery.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji granted the leave to enable Ishaku undergo surgery as recommended by his surgeon.

He added that the leave expires by Oct. 5.

The EFCC arraigned Ishaku on a 15-count charge for allegedly diverting N27 billion.

He was arraigned on Sept. 30, 2024, alongside former Permanent Secretary Bello Yero.

Earlier, Ishaku’s counsel Chris Umar, SAN, sought an order of the court granting leave to the former governor to travel to the UAE for Dubai a spine surgery.

The EFCC Counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, and counsel for the second defendant, Hussaini Zakariyya, SAN, did not object to the application.

(NAN)