Lai Mohammed hails Buhari’s integrity, compassion

Buhari

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriotic, compassionate and incorruptible leader.

Mohammed made the remarks in Abuja during a tribute programme marking the first anniversary of Buhari’s passing on Monday.

A statement on the former minister’s presentation at the event was made available to newsmen on Tuesday by Nnamdi Atupulazi, Head of Strategic Communication, Lai Mohammed Media Office, said Buhari’s legacy was defined by integrity, humility, patriotism, humanity and confidence in those who served under him.

The former minister said Buhari’s distinguished career spanned military and democratic leadership, culminating in two terms as Nigeria’s democratically elected president.

Mohammed said Buhari consistently demonstrated concern for his welfare while he served as government spokesman, often asking how he coped with the demands of office.

He recalled Buhari’s immediate approval of a 2015 media tour of liberated communities in Borno, describing it as a remarkable demonstration of trust in a subordinate.

According to him, Buhari also dismissed allegations contained in a petition against him after ordering a discreet investigation, which later cleared him of wrongdoing.

Mohammed said Buhari equally defended his performance before the Federal Executive Council, affirming his efforts in promoting the administration’s achievements internationally

He described Buhari as a firm believer in Nigeria’s unity, recalling his commitment to preserving the country’s indivisibility throughout his military and civilian leadership.

The former minister also portrayed Buhari as warm, humble and humorous, contrary to his public image as a stern military officer.

He cited Buhari’s patience, fairness and willingness to assist others, including former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as evidence of his compassion.

Mohammed said their relationship extended beyond Buhari’s presidency, with regular visits to the former leader’s residences in Daura and Kaduna.

He prayed for Allah to forgive Buhari’s shortcomings, grant him Aljannah Firdaus, comfort his family and bless Nigeria with peace, unity and prosperity.

The former President died in a London hospital on July 13, 2025, aged 82, after a prolonged illness.

His death prompted nationwide mourning and tributes to his decades of public service.

He was buried on July 15, 2025, at his Daura residence in Katsina State, according to Islamic rites and with full military honours attended by President Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries.

(NAN)