Nwebonyi warns students against cultism, awards N100m scholarship to 930 indigent students

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has cautioned beneficiaries of his scholarship scheme against cultism, prostitution and other social vices, urging them to remain focused on their studies.

The lawmaker, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District, awarded N100 million in scholarships to 930 indigent undergraduate and postgraduate students under his foundation’s annual education support programme.

Speaking during the presentation, Nwebonyi said the initiative was aimed at preventing financially disadvantaged students from dropping out of school.

He said the programme complements the education initiatives of Governor Francis Nwifuru, whom he credited with sponsoring more than 1,000 graduates for local and foreign Master’s and PhD programmes.

“I expect them to be serious with their studies because, in our own time, I didn’t have this type of opportunity. I did not benefit from any scholarship.

“People like us are now supporting indigent students to ensure they do not drop out of school. That is why we increased the number of beneficiaries from 500 to 930,” he said.

The senator urged the students to make good use of the opportunity by concentrating on their education and avoiding activities that could jeopardise their future.

“They should stay away from cultism and other social vices. They should move from the classroom to their reading desks. That is what I did, and today I am a lawyer and a senator.

“We hope that tomorrow they will become better leaders because we have given them the opportunity to succeed,” he added.

Nwebonyi also encouraged the beneficiaries to be constructive in their engagement with public issues and continue to support efforts aimed at improving governance.

Representing the wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Felicia Nwamkpuma, commended the senator for investing in the education and future of young people.

She said the scholarship scheme demonstrated Nwebonyi’s commitment to human capital development and complemented the state government’s efforts to promote quality education and youth empowerment.

Nwamkpuma urged the beneficiaries to justify the confidence reposed in them by remaining dedicated to their studies, striving for excellence and shunning negative behaviour.

“Let this scholarship inspire you to become responsible citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the development of our state and the nation,” she said.