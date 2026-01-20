Army dismisses mutiny rumours, reaffirms commitment to troop welfare

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading an online report alleging that soldiers were threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances, describing the publication as a deliberate attempt to undermine public confidence and national security.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army said the report was “sensational, unverified and unsupported by facts,” stressing that at no time had there been any threat of mutiny within its ranks.

The state statement said : “Mutiny is a grave offence under military law and is alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of Nigerian Army personnel, who remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces”.

The report according to the Army, relied solely on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels, noting that such narratives did not reflect the views or conduct of officers and soldiers who are trained to channel grievances through established military procedures rather than the media.

The statement read: “ For avoidance of doubt, it is important to clarify that promotion increments are only one component of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings. Military pay comprises consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances and other entitlements that vary by deployment, qualification and responsibilities.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continues to implement structured welfare reforms, including periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care, and insurance packages for troops and their families. Issues relating to allowances are continuously reviewed within approved government frameworks.

“The Chief of Army Staff on assumption of duty has initiated positive engagements with the appropriate authority on troops welfare. This is already yielding progressive outcomes.

“Contrary to claims of neglect, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, particularly in the face of evolving security challenges.

“The Nigerian Army remains a cohesive, disciplined and professional force, fully focused on its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and supporting internal security operations. Attempts to portray the institution as unstable or lawless are not only irresponsible but also detrimental to national security.

“The public is urged to disregard such unfounded reports and rely on official communication channels for accurate information concerning the Armed Forces especially the Nigerian Army”.