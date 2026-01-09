After uncovering 6,000 ghost students, Zamfara digitises SSCE registration

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Governor Dauda Lawal has centralized the digitalization of the Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (SSCE) registration across the state.

This is coming after the state uncovered the registration of 6,000 ghost students in the NECO and WAEC registrations.

Governor Lawal revealed this in a meeting with all Principals and Examination Officers of the Senior Secondary Schools in the state.

The governor said the Executive Secretary of Zamfara Information Technology Development Agency (ZITDA), Habib Gajam, would handle the registration process of every student in Zamfara state.

“We have clear evidence on these abnormalities with facts and figures, you have injected 6000 ghost students in the WAEC and NECO registration and this cost the state N330 million,” the governor said.

“Everything we do we have records, we don’t do things blindly or because we don’t like somebody. We conduct our actions based on facts. This year alone, we spent billions of naira on WAEC and NECO and most of these things are 419 and these happened either with your aid and we will show you our discoveries based on the forensic investigation we did,” Mr Lawal said.

He explained that, “I personally requested for this meeting with the principals of secondary schools as well as examination officers just to meet you one on one, and especially to warn you on the abnormalities of WAEC and NECO. You are well aware of challenges we are facing as far as Education is concerned.”

“There is a serious cartel in your respective schools as far as NECO and WAEC registration is concerned, and you are the causes of this problem, so I decided to notify you to redress from before we take actions,” the governor said.

He warned the exams officers and principals to refrain from partaking in the registration process of the SSCE due to reported cases of corruption and diversion of basic educational materials.

Governor Lawal said he would take decisive action against anyone caught and refused to abide by the recent directives.

“Principals, Examination Officers, Officials of the ministry of Education, I am hereby warning all of you, you have no business with SSCE Registration somebody will do it. The Governor warned.

He said the digitization will capture the details of each student from the very day he steps into school.

“We are going to have biometrics of every student from Junior Secondary School 1-3, and from Senior Secondary School 1-3 with proper record, no more inclusion of private schools into public schools registration and pocket their money, henceforth, there will be mandatory verification and updating on how students transit from JSS 1-3 and SS 1-3.

“We want transparency and accountability, public treasury is a trust to us and we must do whatever we can to protect it.

“We want to help the masses, we want to help those that can’t afford it. We want their children to go to school and have access to Education like every other person. We want to make so many easy for a common man and you are complicating matters,” he said.