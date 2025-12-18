Why we’re now considering satellite for telecom services – Airtel

Dinesh Balsingh

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Airtel Nigeria has confessed that with Spacex’s Starlinks, provision of telecom services through satellite communication has become both effective and cost effective.

Read Also: Tinubu to govs: Obey Supreme Court, hand LGs their allocation

That was the line dropped by the CEO of the Company, Dinesh Balsingh while fielding questions from journalists today as he announced Airtel Africa’s partnership with Starlinks to provide satellite mobile services across the continent.

Before now telcos had preferred broadband cable connections to satellite for mobile services, claiming that it was both costly and less effective.

However, Airtel today said that myth has been demystified with the simple type of satellite services provided by Starlinks.

According to Balsingh, the partnership will see Airtel providing satellite-to mobile services across the 14 markets it operates in Africa, particularly areas with less terrestrial network coverages, through Spacex’s Starlink.

The Satellite services are designed to deliver up to 20 times faster data speeds directly to smartphones.

Airtel said with more than 650 low-Earth orbit satellites, it has become the first mobile network operator on the continent to offer Starlink Direct-to-Cell services, bringing seamless connectivity to rural, remote and underserved communities.

It stoutly claimed that the partnership reflects its long-standing commitment to closing Africa’s digital gap and ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to communication, opportunity or access to essential services.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Sunil Taldar, said the collaboration aligns perfectly with the company’s mission to improve customer experience and expand reliable connectivity.

According to him, “Airtel Africa remains committed to delivering great experience to our customers by improving access to reliable and contiguous mobile connectivity solutions”.

“Starlink’s Direct-to-Cell technology complements terrestrial infrastructure and reaches areas where deploying traditional networks is challenging.

“We are excited about this collaboration, which will set a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets.”

Also, Vice President of Sales at Starlink, Stephanie Bednarek, described the initiative as a major leap for connectivity on the continent.

“For the first time, people across Africa will stay connected in remote areas where terrestrial coverage cannot reach,” she said.

“Through our agreement with Airtel Africa, we’re bringing life-changing connectivity and next-generation high-speed broadband that will unlock faster access to essential services.”

Beyond the initial rollout, both companies say they will continue to explore additional opportunities to deepen collaboration and further advance digital inclusion across Africa.

Vanguard News