Ebonyi police present N13.2m to deceased officers’ families

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Police Command has presented cheques totalling ₦13,228,287.91 to the next-of-kin of deceased police officers in the state.

The cheques were presented by the Commissioner of Police, CP Hope Urunwa Okafor, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu.

Okafor expressed sympathy to the beneficiaries over the loss of their loved ones and urged them to remain strong despite the difficult circumstances.

She said the financial assistance demonstrated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel and their families, even after the death of serving officers.

The commissioner described the gesture as further evidence of the IGP’s concern for the wellbeing of police officers and their dependants.

She advised the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously, particularly for their welfare and that of their children.

Okafor also cautioned them against lending the money to others or investing it in businesses that could expose them to financial losses.

She assured the beneficiaries that the command remained available to provide support and assistance whenever necessary.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ngozi Oruh thanked the Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioner of Police for the gesture and continued support for families of deceased officers.

She also prayed for God’s protection for officers of the Ebonyi State Command.