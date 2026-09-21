Tinubu greets ex-SGF, Chief Olu False at 88

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has felicitated with Chief Samuel Olu Falae, elder statesman, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and co-founder of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), on his 88th birthday.

President Tinubu described the celebrant as one of the great Nigerians whose contributions to the country’s political and democratic evolution have earned him an enduring place in the nation’s history.

The President extolled Chief Falae’s distinguished public service, including his tenure as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Minister of Finance, as well as his contributions as an all-round administrator.

He particularly commended the elder statesman’s role in the pro-democracy movement and his commitment to restoring democratic rule during one of the most challenging periods in Nigeria’s political history.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said: “Chief Falae is a patriot whose life reflects a deep commitment to the service of our nation.

“As a co-founder and prominent figure in the NADECO movement, he was among Nigerians who advocated the restoration of democratic governance and defended the principles of constitutional rule and citizens’ rights even at a risk to their lives.

“His contributions to public administration, economic development and the struggle for democracy are significant chapters in our national journey.

“On this Special day, I celebrate your extraordinary courage, wisdom and dedication to Nigeria. Your generation played an important role in defending the political emancipation of our people, and their sacrifice reminds us of our collective responsibility to strengthen our democracy and build a more prosperous nation.”

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant the celebrant good health, wisdom, and renewed strength to continue his contributions to Nigeria’s development.